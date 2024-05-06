Shell’s (SHEL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,000 ($37.68) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SHEL. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($47.73) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($41.45) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($37.68) to GBX 2,950 ($37.06) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,109.78 ($39.06).

Shell Stock Performance

Shell Announces Dividend

LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,858.50 ($35.91) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,688.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,595.02. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,214 ($27.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,952 ($37.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £183.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,264.82, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 4,778.76%.

Insider Activity at Shell

In related news, insider Charles Roxburgh acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,552 ($32.06) per share, with a total value of £76,560 ($96,168.82). In other Shell news, insider Charles Roxburgh purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,552 ($32.06) per share, with a total value of £76,560 ($96,168.82). Also, insider Sinead Gorman purchased 18,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,494 ($31.33) per share, with a total value of £455,803.44 ($572,545.46). 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

