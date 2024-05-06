Raymond James Cuts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$19.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$19.25 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.25 to C$21.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Laurentian upped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$19.83.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AP.UN

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trading Up 1.8 %

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE AP.UN opened at C$17.13 on Thursday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$15.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.33. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.48, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is -45.69%.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

(Get Free Report)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.