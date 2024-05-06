GSK (LON:GSK) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,660 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,530 ($19.22) to GBX 1,660 ($20.85) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GSK. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.49) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.73) to GBX 1,820 ($22.86) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($21.67) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,675.63 ($21.05).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,733.50 ($21.77) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,663.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,558.78. The stock has a market cap of £70.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,444.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.27. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,739.56 ($21.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,333.33%.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 139,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($20.83), for a total transaction of £2,317,751.36 ($2,911,382.19). In related news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 434 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,662 ($20.88) per share, for a total transaction of £7,213.08 ($9,060.52). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 139,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($20.83), for a total value of £2,317,751.36 ($2,911,382.19). Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

