Rightmove (LON:RMV) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 483 ($6.07) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Rightmove from GBX 605 ($7.60) to GBX 650 ($8.16) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 602.67 ($7.57).

RMV stock opened at GBX 543.60 ($6.83) on Friday. Rightmove has a one year low of GBX 457.70 ($5.75) and a one year high of GBX 603 ($7.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 544.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 538.80. The firm has a market cap of £4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2,265.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Rightmove’s payout ratio is presently 3,750.00%.

In other news, insider Alison Dolan sold 25,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.13), for a total value of £143,459.76 ($180,203.19). 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

