IsoEnergy’s (ISO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cormark

Cormark reiterated their buy rating on shares of IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IsoEnergy Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of CVE ISO opened at C$3.95 on Thursday. IsoEnergy has a twelve month low of C$2.34 and a twelve month high of C$5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$703.10 million, a PE ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.04.

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that IsoEnergy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

IsoEnergy Company Profile

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

