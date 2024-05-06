Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Price Target Lowered to GBX 225 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 260 ($3.27) to GBX 225 ($2.83) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.77) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of AML stock opened at GBX 138.90 ($1.74) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -448.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 161.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 190.68. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1 year low of GBX 132.40 ($1.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 396.20 ($4.98).

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Nigel Boardman bought 36,607 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £49,785.52 ($62,536.77). 55.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

