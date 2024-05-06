Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given New C$102.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BBD.B. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$87.56.
In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
