Tripadvisor’s (TRIP) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Tripadvisor from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.12.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 417.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.56%. Analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,084,674 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $200,364,000 after buying an additional 1,263,706 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth about $3,520,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 71,977 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,471 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after buying an additional 83,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

