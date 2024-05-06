First Tin Plc (LON:1SN) Insider Acquires £9,787,500 in Stock

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Free Report) insider Charles Cannon Brookes bought 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 675 ($8.48) per share, for a total transaction of £9,787,500 ($12,294,309.76).

First Tin Stock Performance

LON 1SN opened at GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £17.26 million, a P/E ratio of -635.00 and a beta of 1.44. First Tin Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3.65 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 8.59 ($0.11). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.89.

About First Tin

First Tin Plc engages in the mining and development of tin in Germany and Australia. Its flagship assets include the Tellerhäuser Project in Saxony, Germany; and the Taronga Project in New South Wales, Australia. First Tin Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

