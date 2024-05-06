First Tin Plc (LON:1SN) Insider Acquires £9,787,500 in Stock

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Free Report) insider Charles Cannon Brookes bought 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 675 ($8.48) per share, for a total transaction of £9,787,500 ($12,294,309.76).
First Tin Stock Performance
LON 1SN opened at GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £17.26 million, a P/E ratio of -635.00 and a beta of 1.44. First Tin Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3.65 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 8.59 ($0.11). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.89.
About First Tin
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Tin
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for First Tin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Tin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.