Calfrac Well Services (CFW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Calfrac Well Services is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Calfrac Well Services last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.08). Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of C$421.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$402.50 million.

Shares of CFW opened at C$4.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.68. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of C$3.72 and a 52-week high of C$6.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$354.88 million, a PE ratio of 1.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFW. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Calfrac Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, ATB Capital downgraded Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

