Insider Buying: Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO) Insider Buys £31,500 in Stock

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Free Report) insider Paul Hodges purchased 75,000 shares of Windar Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £31,500 ($39,567.89).

Paul Hodges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 19th, Paul Hodges purchased 220,000 shares of Windar Photonics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £92,400 ($116,065.82).

On Friday, February 9th, Paul Hodges purchased 1,000,000 shares of Windar Photonics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £310,000 ($389,398.32).

Windar Photonics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Windar Photonics stock opened at GBX 42 ($0.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,099.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 40.28. The firm has a market cap of £34.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,200.00 and a beta of 1.42. Windar Photonics PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 22 ($0.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 52 ($0.65).

About Windar Photonics

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

