Nikola (NKLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect Nikola to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nikola has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $891.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.10.

In related news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $51,110.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

