Nikola (NKLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect Nikola to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Nikola Price Performance
Shares of Nikola stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nikola has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $891.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.10.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.
Nikola Company Profile
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.
