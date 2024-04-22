Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 1.7 %

Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.63. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 673,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 53,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the period. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

