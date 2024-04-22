Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAGE. Bank of America downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.28.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $801.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.15 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 626.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2621.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 274.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

