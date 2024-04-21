Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 2,922 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Northwest Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 420.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth about $799,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

Corteva Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $54.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,052,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $62.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.30.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

