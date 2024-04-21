Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 1,156 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 2.5% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $56,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded down $19.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $726.31. 3,505,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $369.76 and a one year high of $800.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $763.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $660.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

