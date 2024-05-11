Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) PT Raised to $3.75

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 76.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NRDY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nerdy in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nerdy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.82.

Shares of NYSE NRDY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,605. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. Nerdy has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $370.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.90.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 41.24% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. Nerdy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nerdy will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 41,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $131,134.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,505,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,413.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 41,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $131,134.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,505,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,413.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 67,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $195,814.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,855,579 shares in the company, valued at $31,264,067.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 217,991 shares of company stock valued at $629,314 and have sold 126,091 shares valued at $370,371. Insiders own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nerdy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 40,132 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Nerdy in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Nerdy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 708,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 51,672 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nerdy in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Nerdy in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

