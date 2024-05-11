PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $14.50. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s previous close.

PMT has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

NYSE:PMT traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $14.80. 305,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,237. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Doug Jones sold 7,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $111,995.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,479.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.