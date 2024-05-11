Jefferies Financial Group Increases Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Price Target to $27.00

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GNK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE GNK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 826,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,433. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $976.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $23.43.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.31 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $28,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jesper Christensen sold 12,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $245,599.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,222.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $28,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,994 shares in the company, valued at $367,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,678 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,632.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

