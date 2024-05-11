Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTCH. Raymond James initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

Get Match Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTCH

Match Group Stock Performance

MTCH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.69. 4,684,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,300,215. Match Group has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 314,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 64,334 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 266.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 27,916 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.