Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target Cut to $7.50

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.78.

CLVT traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.25. 3,162,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510,859. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $683.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.80 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.29%. Clarivate’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Exor N.V. boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Exor N.V. now owns 65,728,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,645,000 after purchasing an additional 33,256,346 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,975,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,772,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Clarivate by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,567,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172,694 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth about $54,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

