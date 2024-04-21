LRT Capital Management LLC Sells 1,201 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

LRT Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin Capital Advisors LLP raised its holdings in Trex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Trex by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 251,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,027,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 395,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,714,000 after purchasing an additional 51,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.45. The stock had a trading volume of 532,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,412. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.03 and a 12 month high of $101.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.65.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.72.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

