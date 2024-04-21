LRT Capital Management LLC Acquires 502 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

LRT Capital Management LLC raised its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGEN. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Repligen by 90.2% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 44.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Repligen during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total value of $3,298,630.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,249 shares in the company, valued at $36,575,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,597 shares of company stock worth $5,039,532 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGEN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.70.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.14. 386,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.25, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.02. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $211.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.38 million. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. Repligen’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

