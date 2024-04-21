Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527,906 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 42,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FENY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 881,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.83. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $27.11.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

