Vicus Capital Sells 541 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Vicus Capital trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 103,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,377. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $53.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average is $47.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

