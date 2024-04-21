DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

DLH Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $160.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. DLH has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $17.58.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLH

In related news, insider Jeanine M. Christian sold 3,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $65,003.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,913.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in DLH in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DLH in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DLH in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in DLH by 334.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in DLH in the third quarter worth about $123,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

