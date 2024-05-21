Balentine LLC Has $5.28 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Balentine LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,239 shares during the period. Balentine LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,042.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $100,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.81. 112,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,724. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average is $28.89. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $29.17.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

