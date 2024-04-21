Guggenheim Trims Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Target Price to $297.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim from $320.00 to $297.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lithia Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $334.60.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $261.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $206.69 and a 12 month high of $331.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.05 EPS. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 35.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Saturday, March 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total value of $40,208.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $495,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 509.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth $46,000.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

