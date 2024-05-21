Balentine LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Balentine LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.59. 1,081,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,003,135. The company has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

