iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Decreased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 3.4% of Balentine LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Balentine LLC owned 0.32% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $105,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12,494.6% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $31,470,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.10. 490,582 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.48 and its 200-day moving average is $153.23.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

