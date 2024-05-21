Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CDW (CDW)

CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/2/2024 – CDW had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – CDW had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $261.00 to $232.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – CDW had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $295.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – CDW had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $265.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2024 – CDW had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $267.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – CDW had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $255.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – CDW had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CDW Stock Down 0.1 %

CDW stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.99. 146,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,210. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $167.57 and a 12 month high of $263.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

