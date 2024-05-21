Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CDW (CDW)

CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/2/2024 – CDW had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2024 – CDW had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $261.00 to $232.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2024 – CDW had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $295.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2024 – CDW had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $265.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2024 – CDW had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $267.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/4/2024 – CDW had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $255.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2024 – CDW had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
CDW Stock Down 0.1 %
CDW stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.99. 146,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,210. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $167.57 and a 12 month high of $263.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09.
CDW Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
