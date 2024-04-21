Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Increased to $241.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $239.00 to $241.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $210.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $238.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.21. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $155.21 and a 1 year high of $261.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.26. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,554,575.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

