Balentine LLC Buys 2,699 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Novartis by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.91. 174,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,266. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.56. The company has a market cap of $210.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $3.7772 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

