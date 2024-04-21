Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) PT Raised to $272.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $255.00 to $272.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CW. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $240.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.25.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

NYSE CW opened at $250.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.79. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $157.72 and a 1 year high of $261.46.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 8.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $638,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,714,302.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $638,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,714,302.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

