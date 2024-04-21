Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives $109.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.75.

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of APH opened at $110.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $119.59. The firm has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.87 and its 200-day moving average is $98.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,138,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,250,181,000 after buying an additional 965,951 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,500,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,661,480,000 after acquiring an additional 691,964 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amphenol by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,245,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,899,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amphenol by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,794,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,031,342,000 after purchasing an additional 582,081 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,283,360,000 after purchasing an additional 653,354 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.