BMO Capital Markets Increases DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $113.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research lowered DTE Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.56.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $108.57 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $300,893.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,003.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $300,893.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,003.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 134,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.