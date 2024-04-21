Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Increased to C$5.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BIR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.36.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of TSE:BIR opened at C$5.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.25, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.04. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.61 and a 12-month high of C$8.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.08.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$183.30 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.0898464 EPS for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Birchcliff Energy

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Christopher Andrew Carlsen sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$1,000,000.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

