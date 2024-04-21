HC Wainwright Boosts Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Price Target to C$0.35

Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Ascendant Resources Price Performance

ASND stock opened at C$0.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.82. Ascendant Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$12.40 million, a P/E ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

