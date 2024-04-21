HC Wainwright Boosts Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Price Target to C$0.35

Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Ascendant Resources Price Performance
ASND stock opened at C$0.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.82. Ascendant Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$12.40 million, a P/E ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.
Ascendant Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ascendant Resources
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.