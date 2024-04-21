Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$14.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.05.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPG

Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CPG stock opened at C$11.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$8.16 and a 12-month high of C$12.47. The firm has a market cap of C$7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.86.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.14). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.430622 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Insider Transactions at Crescent Point Energy

In related news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 49,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$500,486.35. In related news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 49,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$500,486.35. Also, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total transaction of C$408,099.51. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.