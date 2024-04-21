Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$16.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$16.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Lundin Mining from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.56.

TSE LUN opened at C$15.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.18 and a 52 week high of C$16.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.8396226 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$69,160.00. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

