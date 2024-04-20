AIA Group Ltd Invests $223,000 in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after acquiring an additional 216,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at $71,142,542.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total transaction of $3,951,231.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,486.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX opened at $290.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $297.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.64. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.77 and a 1 year high of $335.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

