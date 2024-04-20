Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,187 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Aflac by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,693,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,676,000 after acquiring an additional 348,400 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Aflac by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 376,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after acquiring an additional 26,338 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL opened at $83.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.10 and a 52-week high of $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.21 and its 200-day moving average is $81.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.15.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

