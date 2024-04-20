iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,845 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,078 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,439,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,503 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,724,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,420. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.59. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.10 and a 1-year high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

