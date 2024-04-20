Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.52 and last traded at $20.52. 26 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF by 666.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,606,000.

About Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of real-estate and real estate-related companies in the United States. JRE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.