Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $65.85 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130,383 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of NextEra Energy worth $65,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.14. 12,301,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,887,713. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.47. The firm has a market cap of $144.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $78.53.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

