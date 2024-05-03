Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Upbound Group had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 32.65%. Upbound Group’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Upbound Group updated its FY24 guidance to $3.55-4.00 EPS.
NASDAQ:UPBD traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $30.77. 402,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,815. Upbound Group has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,233.23%.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPBD. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Upbound Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.
Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.
