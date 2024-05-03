Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Upbound Group had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 32.65%. Upbound Group’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Upbound Group updated its FY24 guidance to $3.55-4.00 EPS.

Upbound Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:UPBD traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $30.77. 402,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,815. Upbound Group has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,233.23%.

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.68 per share, with a total value of $30,403.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.68 per share, with a total value of $30,403.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $414,252.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,525.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPBD. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Upbound Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Upbound Group

About Upbound Group

(Get Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.