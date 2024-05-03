Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Reduced by Miller Wealth Advisors LLC

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 56.8% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $31,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,505,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,452,000 after acquiring an additional 118,387 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 166,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,667,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 566.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,319,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216,602 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.06.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.03. 28,021,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,548,303. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $457.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

