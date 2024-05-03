Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $102.39 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,908,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $102,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,057,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,340,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039,924 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,147,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,198 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429,941 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 369.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,621,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,626 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 397.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,174,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,640,000 after buying an additional 4,133,089 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PRF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,711. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $38.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.