Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 20,621 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 944,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,621 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $64,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,035,384,000 after purchasing an additional 503,547 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in American International Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,352,000 after acquiring an additional 604,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American International Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,131,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $674,573,000 after acquiring an additional 408,335 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American International Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,711,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,305,000 after acquiring an additional 133,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in American International Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,496,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,111,000 after acquiring an additional 639,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.48. 6,295,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,001,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $79.70.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

