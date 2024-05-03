Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 594,323 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 1,075.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 649,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 594,323 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $57,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 777,841 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,023,000 after buying an additional 19,444 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NetApp by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,934 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 24,685 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,463,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.99. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $112.48.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Argus raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

